'Closer to Scott McTominay than Pedri!' - Fans rip into 'false footballer' Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid midfielder accused of 'ghosting' in Spanish Super Cup final mauling at the hands of Barcelona J. Bellingham Real Madrid Real Madrid vs Barcelona Barcelona Super Cup

Fans blasted Jude Bellingham for ghosting in Spanish Super Cup final as Real Madrid faced thumping loss in El Clasico.