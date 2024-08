'Did we just become best friends' - Christian Pulisic reacts to Weston McKennie's hilarious 'Step Brothers' T-Shirt that features USMNT duo Weston McKennieChristian PulisicUSAJuventusAC Milan

Christian Pulisic had the perfect reaction to Weston McKennie posting a picture of a T-Shirt inspired by 'Step Brothers', starring the USMNT pair.