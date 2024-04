Christian Pulisic is undroppable! USMNT star told why AC Milan place is not under threat from Samuel Chukwueze despite calls for Nigerian star to see more minutes Christian PulisicUSASamuel ChukwuezeAC MilanSerie A

Christian Pulisic has become undroppable at AC Milan, with Stefano Pioli explaining why the USMNT star is not under threat from Samuel Chukwueze.