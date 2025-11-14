Christian Pulisic gets captain's armband and scores for AC Milan as Max Allegri tests USMNT star's condition after injury recovery in surprising defeat to Serie B team

Pulisic has grown into one of Serie A’s most impactful attackers, scoring 38 goals in 108 appearances since joining Milan from Chelsea. Under Allegri’s 3-5-2 system, he operates as a supporting striker alongside Santiago Gimenez, a role that highlights his versatility and sharp understanding of the game. His ability to link midfield and attack, find pockets of space, and initiate counterattacks makes Milan’s structure far more effective.

Pulisic’s game intelligence stands out - his goal against Udinese underlined his awareness of space, while his assist to Alexis Saelemaekers showcased his dribbling quality as he glided past a defender before setting up the Belgian. Beyond his individual moments, Pulisic consistently helps break down compact defensive blocks and finds teammates between the lines, making him vital to Milan’s attacking rhythm.

Defensively, he contributes with the same commitment. He frequently tracks back, helping the midfield and full backs maintain structure during transitions. This blend of creativity, discipline and tactical awareness has made him indispensable to Allegri’s system. In many ways, he acts as the glue between midfield and attack, giving Milan both intelligence and energy in their forward play.

Milan legend and former midfielder Marcel Desailly believes that if Pulisic can remain injury free, he has the potential to become a key leader at the club. Desailly said: “I was very happy to see him come to Milan. Last year, he had a decent season, on and off. Unfortunately, he gets injured and lacks the consistency you expect from the leader of your attacking play. But he has talent—amazing talent. He is one of those players you expect to drive the team’s offensive animation.”