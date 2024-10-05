Christian Pulisic Alexa Melton AC MilanAlexa Melton Instagram/ GOAL/GETTY
Ritabrata Banerjee

Christian Pulisic lives the Italian life! USMNT star and golfing girlfriend Alexa Melton make pasta together in downtime in Milan

C. PulisicAC MilanShowbizSerie A

The USMNT star spent some quality time with his partner and Golfer Alexa Melton as the couple make Pasta in MIlan.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Pulisic and Melton makes pizza
  • USMNT star has scored five goals across all competitions
  • AC Milan face Fiorentina on Sunday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below