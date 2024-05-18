Chelsea women player ratings vs Man Utd: Emma Hayes bows out as a champion! Mayra Ramirez runs the show as Blues smash six past Mary Earps to beat Man City to WSL title

A goal for Fran Kirby in her last Blues game capped a super day out for the travelling fans as their side were crowned champions of England again

Ahead of Chelsea's title-deciding trip to Old Trafford, where a win over Manchester United was likely to clinch the Women's Super League title, it was all about Emma Hayes and her final game in charge of the Blues. But Mayra Ramirez's match-winning performance in a 6-0 thrashing was so good that it even overshadowed that narrative for large parts, the Colombia star returning from injury in time to put the Red Devils to the sword with two goals and two assists in an absolutely blistering individual display that helped Chelsea win a fifth successive league title.

There were only two minutes on the clock when Guro Reiten's inch-perfect cross was met by Ramirez to break the deadlock, and just six more minutes had passed when the forward turned provider with a through ball that Johanna Rytting Kaneryd finished well. United's biggest chance came from a corner, perhaps unsurprisingly given their influence on last weekend's FA Cup final triumph. But after Maya Le Tissier saw her header come back off the bar midway through the first half, Chelsea spent the next 20 minutes truly putting the game, and the title race, to bed.

The Blues' third and fourth goals were devastating from Ramirez. First, she burst past Millie Turner and even left the England defender on the floor before teeing up Sjoeke Nusken for a tap-in, then a similarly destructive run into the box ended with the striker finishing for herself, a thumping shot far too powerful for Mary Earps to stop. There was at least some brief respite for the Red Devils after the break, albeit only after Melanie Leupolz made it five straight after the restart - and there would be a sixth, as Fran Kirby came off the bench and bid farewell to the club with a goal on her final appearance.

Hayes said before the game that she wouldn't bother keeping an eye on the Manchester City score at Villa Park as she would be focused on securing a necessary win. In the end, she didn't need to anyway. As it played out, City would've needed to beat Aston Villa by nine goals to claim the title ahead of Chelsea, rather than by the 2-1 scoreline they managed. Instead, after some difficult weeks that saw a quadruple hunt fall apart, Hayes and her team got their hands on the title once more - sending their iconic manager off to the United States on a high.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Old Trafford...