Chelsea women's player ratings vs Liverpool: Disaster for Emma Hayes! Blues' WSL title hopes dealt massive blow as set-piece struggles decide seven-goal thriller

It's advantage Manchester City in the title race after Gemma Bonner's late winner gave the Reds a famous win on Wednesday night

In a team meeting earlier this season, Chelsea boss Emma Hayes showed her players a presentation with two slides - one with the four trophies they could win this season and a blank one, reminding them that they could end the campaign with nothing. A shocking, thrilling 4-3 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday means that, in Hayes' final season in charge of the club, their destiny could well be the latter.

Five days on from their Women's Champions League semi-final exit, the Blues made a good start on their return to Women's Super League action through Aggie Beever-Jones' early goal, but Liverpool were making life difficult and had chances to level the scores before the break. It felt like half-time came at a good time for Chelsea then, but the Reds did brilliantly to pick up where they left off, and two fantastic headers from Sophie Roman Haug and Gemma Bonner helped them turn the game around with less than 25 minutes to play.

Chaos ensued from there. Chelsea knew that anything other than a win would put the WSL title in Manchester City's hands and they rallied to get back into it - the problem was that Liverpool were not going to give up, either.

Three goals in three minutes meant the scores were level at 3-3 as the clock ticked into stoppage-time, and it was there that Bonner won it with a late, great header from yet another set-piece. Hayes said her team had "a small chance" of winning the title ahead of this game. It is only smaller now.

