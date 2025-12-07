+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Ameé Ruszkai

Chelsea women's player ratings vs Everton: Sonia Bompastor's first defeat! Blues' record-breaking WSL unbeaten streak comes to shock end at home to one-win Toffees

Chelsea's record-breaking unbeaten run in the Women's Super League came to a shock end on Sunday as Everton, who came into the game with just one victory in the competition this season, stunned the defending champions, winning 1-0 to deal Sonia Bompastor her first defeat as Blues boss. There were just 12 minutes on the clock when Honoka Hayashi broke the deadlock for the visiting side, giving Chelsea plenty of time to respond, but the hosts couldn't do so as their 34-game unbeaten streak in the WSL was snapped.

It's not that Bompastor's Blues didn't create chances, either. There was some nice build-up play on show from the English champions, carving out opportunities for the likes of Catarina Macario, Alyssa Thompson and, once she entered the game early in the second half, Sam Kerr, but the Chelsea players either produced wayward finishes or found Courtney Brosnan in fine form in the away goal. In the first half especially, the Ireland international produced two outstanding saves, tipping a Macario strike onto the post before doing just another to prevent Thompson's powerful effort squeezing in.

When a goalmouth scramble in the latter stages left everyone in the ground wondering just how the ball had stayed out of Everton's net, it felt like a sign that it just wasn't to be Chelsea's day. Two goal line clearances and two efforts off the bar, all in second half stoppage time, only continued the theme as the Toffees clung on and claimed their first WSL win over Chelsea in 12 years, dealing a massive blow to the Blues' title defence in the process. Bompastor's side are now six points behind leaders Manchester City, with the season just one game away from its halfway stage.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Kingsmeadow...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Livia Peng (6/10):

    Had nothing to do except pick the ball out of the back of her net.

    Ellie Carpenter (5/10):

    Was beaten to the ball by Hayashi for the decisive moment in the game.

    Lucy Bronze (6/10):

    Marshalled Gago quite well in an intriguing individual battle, especially given she was playing an unfamiliar position.

    Naomi Girma (6/10):

    Moved the ball well and dealt with Everton's threat on the counter well to stop the Toffees' adding to their lead when chances to counter occurred.

    Sandy Baltimore (7/10):

    Consistently presented Everton with problems. Took a positive and confident approach, running at defenders and getting shots off while delivering good set pieces. Just couldn't quite find the breakthrough Chelsea needed, even hitting the bar with the last kick.

    Midfield

    Keira Walsh (5/10):

    Tidy on the ball but couldn't provide a moment of quality to really carve Everton open.

    Maika Hamano (5/10):

    Had some decent moments in possession but could've moved better off the ball to be more of a threat.

    Catarina Macario (5/10):

    Moved well, linked play nicely and forced a fantastic save out of Brosnan early on, but was often operating in much deeper positions than she would've liked and so couldn't be a consistent threat.

    Attack

    Alyssa Thompson (6/10):

    One of Chelsea's livelier performers. Unlucky not to score, seeing a good effort well-saved in the first half before another went just wide after the break.

    Aggie Beever-Jones (5/10):

    Worked hard and had some nice moments creating for others but lacked service.

    Lauren James (5/10):

    Got a good 55 minutes under her belt on her first start of the season after injury. Looked lively, especially considering her time out, and forced a good save out of Brosnan in the first half, but lacked incision.

    Subs & Manager

    Sam Kerr (4/10):

    Was on the end of plenty of chances but just couldn't provide that clinical finish she's so known for, with one pretty bad miss in particular.

    Sjoeke Nusken (6/10):

    Showed quality in possession after coming on, creating plenty of chances, but couldn't make a defining difference.

    Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (5/10):

    Didn't bring her direct running consistently enough to trouble Everton.

    Wieke Kaptein (N/A):

    Suffered her first ever WSL defeat in her 26th game in the competition, with her unlucky not to prevent that from happening herself when a header hit the bar late on.,

    Sonia Bompastor (5/10):

    Went very attacking with her line-up but by selecting a lot of players who like to roam and pick up pockets of space, players got in each other's way at times and there wasn't a lot of structure, either. Reacted well with her changes, in terms of addressing that problem and also by giving the subs a lot of time to make their mark, but the ball just wouldn't go in the net.

