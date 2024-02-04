Chelsea women player ratings vs Everton: Mayra Ramirez offers a glimpse of her potential as Guro Reiten is spot on to keep WSL leaders on title track

Emma Hayes' side weren't at their best but they took top spot in the Women's Super League back from Manchester City with Sunday's win

Chelsea returned to the top of the Women's Super League table on Sunday but their 3-0 win over Everton wasn't without controversy. The Toffees were left feeling aggrieved by two penalty decisions, though they were ultimately helpless when Guro Reiten twice stepped up to show the ice in her veins by converting coolly from 12 yards to help the Blues leapfrog Manchester City into first place.

It wasn't a vintage performance from the reigning champions but there was plenty of excitement about the display from one player in particular, Mayra Ramirez making her full debut for the club after a move from Levante that could end up being for a world-record fee. The Colombia international didn't disappoint, either, creating several chances and winning the second of Chelsea's penalties having been a handful for the Everton defence all night.

The win could've been more comfortable and convincing, with Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Lauren James having big chances in particular, but Chelsea never looked in danger of losing the game and Erin Cuthbert put the result beyond doubt late on when she capped a superb individual display with a well-taken goal to make it three.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Kingsmeadow...