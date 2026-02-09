Getty Images Sport
Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer admits he hasn't been fit all season despite being able to deliver match-winning hat-trick against Wolves
Hat-trick hero fires Blues to fourth straight win
Palmer produced yet another masterclass at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, dismantling Wolves with a clinical hat-trick that secured a fourth consecutive Premier League victory for the Blues. The 23-year-old was the architect of the destruction, twice showcasing his trademark composure from the penalty spot before adding an exquisite finish from open play to seal the three points.
The victory continues a remarkable start to life under new manager Liam Rosenior, who has now guided the club to four wins from his first four league matches in charge. Central to this resurgence has been Palmer, whose output in front of goal remains elite despite a turbulent campaign for the club prior to Rosenior's arrival.
However, while supporters were left purring at his "ice-cool" finishing and creative dominance, Palmer’s post-match comments painted a picture of a player battling significant adversity. Despite looking imperious on the ball, the forward has been operating at a fraction of his physical capacity, forcing him to manage his workload carefully simply to make it onto the pitch each weekend.
Palmer reveals 'not ideal' truth behind injury nightmare
When asked after the match if he was finally back to full fitness following his recent struggles, Palmer offered a remarkably candid response. He shut down suggestions that he was nearing his peak physical condition, instead peeling back the curtain on a frustrating season spent in the treatment room.
"Um, I don't think just yet," Palmer confessed when asked if he was back to 100 per cent. "You know, obviously people don't know what goes on behind the scenes or whatever but obviously being injured the whole season is not, not ideal. And when I'm not able to perform as I want to because of obviously, I've been injured and stuff, and still dealing with an injury. But hopefully I can get over the injury soon by managing it and, because obviously I know what level I can provide when, when I feel 100% fit."
A terrifying warning for the rest of the league
If a half-fit Palmer is capable of scoring hat-tricks and dictating Premier League fixtures, the prospect of him reaching full sharpness is a frightening one for opposition defences. The interviewer noted the quality of his finishes, asking what it says about his natural talent that he can produce such moments while compromised.
Palmer acknowledged that he has another gear left to find. "Obviously not being at full fitness is not ideal, but like you said, I still feel like I can help the team," he said. "But when I get back to full fitness I feel like I can go to another level."
Thriving under Rosenior's 'free' philosophy
While his body remains a work in progress, Palmer’s mind seems clearer than ever thanks to the immediate impact of Rosenior. The tactical shift at Stamford Bridge has been evident, with Chelsea playing a more fluid, expressive brand of football that suits Palmer’s creative instincts perfectly.
When asked about the enjoyment factor under the new regime, Palmer was effusive in his praise for the environment Rosenior has created. "Yeah, no, Liam is amazing, you know, he gives us all confidence," Palmer beamed. "Let’s just be ourselves, play free. So I’m sure when I’m, when I’m back proper fit, then you’ll see the best of me."
The Blues are now fifth in the Premier League and a point behind Manchester United in fourth, while Arsenal lead the title race with a 13-point lead over Rosenior's team. Up next for the London side is a home game against Leeds on Tuesday.
