Chelsea confirm Reddit founder and husband of Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian as new minority investor with £20m stake set to mark 'new era for the women's game'
Chelsea have confirmed that Alexis Ohanian, Reddit founder and husband of Serena Williams, has become a minority investor after buying a £20m stake.
- Ohanian becomes minority owner at Chelsea Women
- Looking to start a 'new era' of women's football
- Ohanian and Williams to visit final of Women's FA Cup