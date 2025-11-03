VIDEO: 'F*ck you!' - Chelsea star Pedro Neto caught on camera rage-baiting Tottenham fans with X-rated antics on bench late in Blues' victory over Spurs

Neto has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best wingers since moving to England in 2019. The 25-year-old, known for his pace and directness, scored 14 goals in 135 games in all competitions for Wolves before joining the Blues for £54 million ($72.5m) in 2024. In his first full season at the club, the Portugal international scored nine goals in 51 games across all competitions as Maresca’s men lifted both the Conference League and the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup in 2024-25.

In the 2025-26 campaign, Neto has featured in Maresca's starting line-up in all of Chelsea's 10 Premier League outings. So far, he has scored two goals and provided as many assists this season.