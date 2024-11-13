Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke told he deserves to be fined two weeks' wages for 'throwing dummy out' during Arsenal draw as Premier League legend claims Enzo Maresca is 'mad for protecting him'

N. MaduekeChelseaChelsea vs ArsenalArsenalPremier League

Rio Ferdinand slammed Noni Madueke as he claimed Chelsea should impose a heavy fine on the winger for his actions in their draw with Arsenal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Madueke stormed off after being subbed
  • Mudryk replaced the winger against Arsenal
  • Ferdinand slammed Chelsea star
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below

Who will win the Premier League title?

13052 Votes