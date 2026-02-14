Goal.com
Live
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Chelsea FC Women v FC Barcelona - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Chelsea FC and USMNT star Catarina Macario reportedly nearing NWSL move with San Diego Wave

San Diego Wave FC are reportedly in advanced talks to sign U.S. international Catarina Macario, with ESPN confirming the NWSL side are front-runners for her signature. The Chelsea forward, who is nearing the end of her contract in London, prefers a return to the United States despite interest from top European clubs, including Barcelona.

  • United States v Italy - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Advanced talks with Wave

    Macario's arrival would be a major boost for the Wave, as the club has lost Naomi Girma and Jaedyn Shaw in recent years and saw Alex Morgan also retire. 

    Macario is a prolific scorer and playmaker, scoring 26 goals in 62 appearances at stops in Lyon and Chelsea. 

    • Advertisement
  • United States v Italy - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Chelsea contract expiring soon

    While no deal has been finalized, discussions are progressing as Macario approaches the final months of her contract with Chelsea. Under FIFA regulations, the 26-year-old is eligible to sign a pre-contract within six months of her current deal expiring.

  • Chelsea FC Women v AS Roma - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    European offers turned down

    According to ESPN, Macario received several offers from European clubs, including Barcelona, but her preference is to return to the United States to be closer to home. She is believed to be enthusiastic about the prospect of playing in the NWSL for the first time, with personal factors playing a significant role in her decision.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • United States v Italy - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    USWNT star eyes return

    Her time in London was hampered early by recovery from a long-term ACL injury that sidelined her for 20 months. Although she dealt with recurring fitness issues, Macario was more consistently available in 2025 and won two Women’s Super League titles with the Blues. She has scored 15 goals in 59 appearances for Chelsea.

    Macario was notably left out of Chelsea’s Champions League squad in January, with manager Sonia Bompastor citing injury concerns related to a heel issue. She has not featured since early December.

    At the international level, Macario has scored 16 goals in 29 appearances for the United States women's national soccer team, including eight in 10 matches last year.

0