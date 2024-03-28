'A lot that people don't see' - Chelsea fans slammed for ‘harsh and unfair’ Raheem Sterling criticism by Blues youngster Noni Madueke

Getty/GOALAditya Gokhale'A lot that people don't see' - Chelsea fans slammed for ‘harsh and unfair’ Raheem Sterling criticism by Blues youngster Noni MaduekeRaheem SterlingNoni MaduekeMauricio PochettinoChelseaPremier LeagueChelsea youngster Noni Madueke has defended Raheem Sterling after the veteran came in for heavy criticism from the Blues faithful.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSterling booed by fans against Leicester CityMadueke slams fans for veteran's treatmentPochettino calls for calm with FA Cup run possible