Ann-Katrin Berger Emma Hayes Chelsea WomenGetty/ GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes responds to claims of rift with out-of-favour goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger

Chelsea FC WomenEmma HayesAnn-Katrin BergerGermanyChampions LeagueWSLWomen's football

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has responded to claims that there is are 'problems' between her and goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

  • Berger only played seven Chelsea games this season
  • Germany boss claims she has 'problem' with Hayes
  • Blues manager has responded to comments

