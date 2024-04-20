Why Chelsea sensation Cole Palmer will 'need a police escort' if he ever visits St Kitts and Nevis as father Jermaine opens up on ex-Man City man's Sunday League upbringing
Cole Palmer's father surprisingly claimed that the Chelsea sensation will 'need a police escort' if he visits St. Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean.
- Palmer's popularity reaching Caribbean shores
- Has transformed St. Kitts and Nevis into a Chelsea bastion
- Forward looking to shine against Man City