Charlotte FC reportedly set to sign USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre from Celta Vigo

The transfer would mark a return to Major League Soccer for the 27-year-old after several seasons in Europe, adding another experienced international to Charlotte’s midfield group.

As part of the reported agreement, San Diego FC will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) for de la Torre’s MLS rights. This transaction allows Charlotte FC to officially bring the midfielder into their squad ahead of the 2026 MLS season, adding depth and experience to their midfield options.