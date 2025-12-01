Getty Images
'We need to change this dynamic' - Kylian Mbappe vents frustration after Real Madrid drop more points in draw with Girona as Barcelona take advantage
Real Madrid draw with Girona - Barca go top of La Liga
Real Madrid failed to reclaim top spot in La Liga after being held by Girona, marking their third consecutive away match without a victory. Azzedine Ounahi’s powerful first-half finish stunned Alonso’s side, who struggled for rhythm and control in a hotly contested game. Mbappe levelled the score from the penalty spot, but his influence was limited as Madrid lacked precision and dominance in the crucial phases.
The result came a day after Barcelona beat Alaves at Camp Nou, meaning Los Blancos now sit second, one point behind the defending champions in a title race that is tightening rapidly. Real Madrid saw a Vinicius Junior goal ruled out, an Mbappe strike disallowed due to handball, and required Thibaut Courtois to make vital saves to avoid defeat. Despite some late pressure, their final efforts lacked composure, reflecting a deeper trend of attacking inconsistency away from home.
The stalemate has further intensified scrutiny on head coach Alonso, whose team has dropped the five-point lead they held following El Clasico despite promising early signs in the campaign. Ahead of a demanding clash at San Mames against Athletic Club, concerns are growing around Madrid’s form, concentration levels and inability to assert themselves on their travels. With Barcelona continuing to capitalise, every dropped point now feels increasingly significant.
Mbappe vents his frustration at Real Madrid's form
Mbappe voiced his anger on Instagram after the match, making clear that the team’s performance levels are far from acceptable during this crucial stretch. He wrote: “This isn’t the result we wanted tonight… We need to change the dynamic and show who we are as a team.”
The Frenchman was particularly disappointed after a night in which he scored but struggled to impose himself consistently due to Girona’s compact defensive shape. “Absolutely not the result we wanted tonight, but the league is still on and very long,” he added, reiterating the importance of keeping perspective.
Despite scoring his 14th league goal of the season, Mbappe lamented how little influence he had in open play as he was constantly crowded out and deprived of service. He has been in exceptional scoring form, including a recent four-goal haul against Olympiacos, but this match once again highlighted Madrid’s struggle to build fluid attacking moves on the road.
Madrid's dip in form piles the pressure on Alonso
Madrid’s recent dip in form has created a delicate moment in what was expected to be a strong transitional campaign under Alonso. Their away performances have lacked tempo, sharpness and the assertiveness that previously defined their early-season success. While the team remains firmly in the title race, the accumulation of draws has placed extra weight on every upcoming fixture.
The Girona match exposed familiar issues: an inconsistent midfield structure, a reliance on individual moments rather than sustained patterns, and an inability to maintain control over 90 minutes. The atmosphere at Montilivi appeared to unsettle the players as they struggled to dictate play with the authority usually expected of them.
Yet amid the frustration, Mbappe continues to rewrite record books, joining Cristiano Ronaldo as only the second player to score more than 53 goals in a calendar year for Real Madrid. His productivity remains extraordinary even as the team around him falters.
Real travel to San Mames up next in must-win clash
Madrid face a challenging trip to San Mames to meet Athletic Club next, a stadium where points are notoriously difficult to secure and away sides can wilt in the face of the intense atmosphere. Alonso has urged unity and renewed intensity as the squad aims to avoid extending their winless away run. With Barcelona now setting the pace, Madrid must respond immediately to prevent the current dip from evolving into a full-blown crisis.
