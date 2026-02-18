Why Cesc Fabregas should be on the managerial shortlists of Europe's biggest clubs this summer as Como chase silverware and Champions League qualification

Fabregas also expended an impressive amount of time and effort developing his footballing philosophy.

"We analysed every tactical structure that exists in football and asked, what do we think is the best way to attack this structure? We basically had a database of information based on what I always thought was the best way to attack the formation I'm playing against," Fabregas explained. "I don’t want to be the coach that always has the same way of playing, the same way of attacking and defending. Yes, you have principles and structures. But I want to be as dominant as possible, and nowadays to be dominant, you need to have as many solutions as possible.

"Because it's not the same to attack a team that will defend deep in a 4-5-1 as it is to attack a team that goes man to man and follows you around the pitch, like Atalanta."

This meticulous, in-depth approach has certainly paid off. At the end of Fabregas' first season in charge, Como were promoted to Serie A via a second-placed finish in Serie B, with the promise of an all-expenses-paid trip to Ibiza proving a masterstroke in man-management.

Then, after a trying start to their first top-flight campaign for 21 years, Como ended up finishing 10th, resulting in Inter making an approach for Fabregas that was immediately rebuffed by his employers. "Our journey is long, it will last several seasons and revolves around Cesc Fabregas, who will not leave the club," president Mirwan Muwarso declared.

While there were reports that Fabregas was open to succeeding Simone Inzaghi at San Siro, he never had any intention of forcing his way out of a club that he remains deeply and literally invested in. What's more, staying at Sinigaglia hasn't done his development or career prospects any harm whatsoever, as he now has Como on the cusp of qualifying for continental competition for the first time in the club's history.

Going into Wednesday's meeting with AC Milan, the Lariani sit seventh in Serie A, just one point behind Atalanta in the Conference League spot, while they're also already through the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia, where they'll face Inter in a two-legged tie.