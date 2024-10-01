Celtic, USMNT star Cameron Carter-Vickers ruled out for UCL match with Borussia Dortmund; Auston Trusty expected to step up

Getty Images SportJacob SchneiderCeltic, USMNT star Cameron Carter-Vickers ruled out for UCL match with Borussia Dortmund; Auston Trusty expected to step upUSAC. Carter-VickersA. TrustyChampions LeagueBorussia Dortmund vs CelticBorussia DortmundCelticCeltic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Cameron Carter-Vickers will miss their UCL match with a toe injuryArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCarter-Vickers ruled out for Celtic TuesdayAuston Trusty expected to start in his placeGio Reyna also ruled out for BVBArticle continues below