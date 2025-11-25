Celtic reportedly make formal approach to Columbus Crew for 2024 MLS Coach of the Year Wilfried Nancy

Wilfried Nancy has built an impressive coaching résumé since transitioning from a modest playing career in the lower divisions of French football. Before arriving in Columbus, he made his mark with CF Montréal, guiding the club to one of the best seasons in its MLS history in 2022 and earning widespread praise for his player development and tactical approach.

His move to the Crew proved transformative, as he implemented an attractive, possession-focused style that quickly delivered results. Under his leadership, Columbus won MLS Cup in 2023, and Nancy was named MLS Coach of the Year in 2024, further cementing his status as one of the league’s top managers.

The Crew have been widely reported to have held discussions with Nancy in recent years about extending his contract - which currently runs through 2026 - and elevating him among the league’s highest-paid coaches. However, Nancy is understood to have been reluctant to commit to a longer-term deal and has long harbored ambitions to pursue an opportunity overseas.