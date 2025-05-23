Carlo Ancelotti's club career is over! Italian coach confirms Brazil managerial stint may be his last following Real Madrid exit
Brazil-bound Carlo Ancelotti hinted that his career in club football might be over after Real Madrid officially announced his departure on Friday.
- Ancelotti to leave Madrid this weekend
- Will join Brazil NT after taking charge of final game on Saturday
- Italian hinted that he might never manage another club