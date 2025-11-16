Getty Images Sport
Carlo Ancelotti tells Chelsea they are 'lucky' to have Estevao Willian following Brazil heroics in win against Senegal
Estevao stars in Brazil victory
Brazil handed Senegal their first defeat in over two years as they beat the African giants 2-0 at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Estevao and Casemiro. United's star forward Matheus Cunha hit the woodwork twice before Estevao broke the deadlock around the half-hour mark.
Casemiro then doubled his team's lead minutes later as he finished off a free-kick from Rodrygo. It was a stellar performance from the five-time world champions, who have now won four out of the six games they played under Ancelotti. The match also witnessed some heated moments as Arsenal's Gabriel and Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr were forced off with injuries ahead of next week's north London derby.
- Getty
Ancelotti sends message to Chelsea fans
After the game, Selecao boss Ancelotti lavished praise on Estevao for yet another impressive outing with the national team as he told reporters: "Estevao has incredible amount of talent. It’s a surprise this level at his age. He’s good at finishing, has a lot of magic... and he works very hard. I can say this: with Estevao, Brazil have a guaranteed future."
The Italian coach added: "He’s a very talented player. He is able to show every game, in Chelsea too, and he doesn’t need a lot of minutes to show his quality. He can play five minutes and he can show his quality. I think the Brazil national team is really lucky to have him, and also Chelsea."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Ancelotti apologises to Arsenal
Following Gabriel's injury, which came as a major blow for Arsenal, Ancelotti apologised to the club's fans as he said of the issue: "Bad? I don't know, he had a problem on his adductor, the medical staff have to check tomorrow. We are really sorry for this, really disappointed. When players have an injury, I hope they can recover well and soon."
The Brazilian centre-back has displayed stellar form for the Gunners in the 2025-26 campaign, scoring two goals in all competitions. Such is the former Lille defender’s importance to the Gunners that he has featured in all 17 of their games this season, helping Mikel Arteta’s side rise to the Premier League summit in addition to being joint-leaders in the Champions League standings.
Arteta would hope that Gabriel's injury is not too serious and he recovers in the remaining few days of the international break and returns to action by November 23 when the Gunners face Spurs in the north London derby.
- Getty Images Sport
How is it going for Estevao?
Estevao has appeared in 16 matches across all competitions for the Blues, although his game time has been limited as Enzo Maresca remains sceptical of giving the teenager too much exposure. The Chelsea coach, however, has always been full of praise for the youngster, as he said earlier this season: "It’s exciting to see him. The good thing about Estevao, sometimes with young players we are worried, because they have one good game and they think they are already [at the] top. Estavao, he’s playing well but he’s polite, he’s humble, he wants to learn. I think his family are also doing a big job there, so we are very happy not only with the way he’s performing. But he’s a nice boy, a good boy.
"In the Premier League he needs a little bit more time. I think he’s more [of a] winger, but he’s going to finish playing inside the pitch, in the pockets. For me, it’s very, very similar to Cole [Palmer]. I had Cole at the same age as Estevao at [Manchester] City Under-23 and they are very similar. Cole started playing wide because he needed a bit [more] physicality; now he’s playing inside. And Estevao, they are quite similar, now he’s playing wide but in the future I think he’s more of an inside player."
Advertisement