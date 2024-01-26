Callum Wilson boost for Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea? Eddie Howe admits ‘some things are out of my control’ amid Newcastle exit talk

Soham Mukherjee
Callum Wilson 2023-24Getty
Manchester UnitedArsenalChelseaCallum WilsonEddie HoweNewcastle UnitedTransfersPremier League

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea were handed a boost in their pursuit of Callum Wilson following Newcastle boss Eddie Howe's recent comments.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wilson may head out of Newcastle
  • Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea on high alert
  • Howe hinted at a possible exit

Editors' Picks