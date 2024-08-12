Bukayo Saka faces Cole Palmer & Kobbie Mainoo competition in bid to land back-to-back PFA Young Player of the Year awards as Arsenal, Chelsea & Manchester United stars lead race for prestigious prize
Bukayo Saka is aiming to land back-to-back PFA Young Player of the Year awards, but faces competition from the likes of Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arsenal star out to defend individual crown
- Chelsea, United, Brighton & Palace aces recognised
- Players of promise catching the eye in England