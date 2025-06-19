Bruno Guimaraes salary: How much does Newcastle United star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimarães has arguably been Newcastle United's standout player since his transfer from Olympique Lyon in 2022.
Guimaraes has played a key role in Newcastle’s resurgence in recent years and is a fan favorite at St. James’ Park. He also made history by becoming the first captain in 56 years to lift a trophy for the club, leading the Magpies to victory over Liverpool in the 2024-25 EFL Cup final.
Guimaraes signed a contract extension in 2023 that keeps him at the club until 2028. Unsurprisingly, he is also one of the highest-paid players in the Newcastle squad.
So, how much does he earn playing for the Magpies?
GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!
*Salaries are gross