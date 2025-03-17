Bruno Guimaraes Alan ShearerGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Best day of my life!' - Bruno Guimaraes reveals text from Newcastle icon Alan Shearer after 'unbelievable' Carabao Cup final triumph over Liverpool

B. GuimaraesNewcastleLiverpool vs NewcastleLiverpoolCarabao CupA. Shearer

Newcastle skipper Bruno Guimaraes revealed that he received a text message from Alan Shearer before Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Guimaraes thrilled to win Carabao Cup
  • Received a text message from legendary Shearer
  • Magpies beat Liverpool to end 70-year trophy drought
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches