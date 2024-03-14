Totti Brighton Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Brighton vs Roma rivalry takes hilarious turn as Seagulls supporters unfurl banner with ultimate Italian insult aimed at Giallorossi legend Francesco Totti

Brighton & Hove AlbionRomaFan storiesBrighton & Hove Albion vs RomaEuropa League

The recent rivalry between Brighton and Roma fans took a funny turn on Thursday as home fans at the Amex unfurled a banner insulting Francesco Totti.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Brighton fans respond to attacks on late Queen Elizabeth II
  • Take a dig at club legend at Totti
  • Insult targetted at controversial topping on pizza

Editors' Picks