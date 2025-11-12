'It was blown out of proportion' - Luis Rubiales blames political witch hunt for sexual assault conviction over Jenni Hermoso kiss after World Cup final

Rubiales has broken his long silence since being found guilty of sexual assault for kissing Spain international Hermoso after the 2023 Women’s World Cup final against England, describing the scandal as “distorted” and “politically driven.” Rubiales, who was forced to resign as RFEF president in September 2023, appeared on El Chiringuito to promote his new book Killing Rubiales and discuss his appeal against the €10,800 fine and one-year restraining order issued by Spain’s High Court.

The former official was convicted in February 2025 of sexual assault for kissing Hermoso without consent during the medal ceremony in Sydney. He was acquitted of coercion, which related to claims that he pressured the player to publicly back his version of events.

Rubiales has consistently denied wrongdoing and confirmed he has lodged an appeal. “Yes, I have appealed the sentence. When there is a sentence, we all have an obligation to abide by it,” he said. “We believe this is not sexual assault, and we have the right to appeal. There was a tremendous, disproportionate modification. It was dubbed ‘non-consensual kissing.’ It has to reach the Supreme Court. There has to be sexual intent in the kiss. We have our arguments to say that there was a wrongful act, but not a crime.”