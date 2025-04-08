Big opportunity for Aggie Beever-Jones! Lionesses' replacements for Alessia Russo and Lauren James chosen after injured England pair withdrew from squad ahead of Belgium rematch
Aggie Beever-Jones makes a second Lionesses start on Tuesday as one of three England changes after injuries to Alessia Russo and Lauren James.
- Russo & James started Friday's 5-0 win over Belgium
- But withdrew from England squad ahead of rematch
- Lionesses' boss Wiegman makes three changes to XI