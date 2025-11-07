'We need to field our best players' - No rest for Lamine Yamal as Spain boss Luis de la Fuente says Barcelona star will play in World Cup qualifiers despite injury issues

De la Fuente has selected Yamal for his latest squad, confirming the Barcelona forward will be involved in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers despite recent injury concerns. The 18-year-old, who missed the previous international window with a persistent groin issue, has been recalled for the crucial fixtures against Georgia and Turkey.

The decision to include Yamal comes amid a backdrop of friction with his club. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick previously criticised the Spanish federation (RFEF) for "failing to take care" of young players. De la Fuente, however, has vigorously defended the selection, citing the player's recent return to form and the high stakes of the upcoming matches.

Speaking at the press conference, De la Fuente was adamant that the winger is fit to play and dismissed suggestions he was being rushed back. The manager cited Yamal's recent performances for Barcelona, where he has started the last six matches, as proof of his fitness.

"I think the answer is obvious. I watched his last game, and I believe he’s in perfect condition," De la Fuente stated. "His coach said he was ready to play. He's getting back to being the player he always has been, and we celebrate that. He will stay with us as long as we consider it appropriate.

"Watching the game the other day, Lamine is fit to play. We have two very important games and we need to field our best players. We have two hugely important matches to qualify for the World Cup, the stakes are massive and we want the best players with us."