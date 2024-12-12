Knowing someone who's a football fan is a blessing. With tonnes of gift options related to the sport out there, you can be sure they'll love something that represents their love for the club. However, when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself.
There are Chelsea-themed pop-its for the little blues fans, cosy slippers for those who feel the chill, and books that will educate and inspire.
So, if you're looking for a present for your dad, a birthday gift for your son or daughter, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 27 best gifts for Chelsea fans.
To browse other gift ideas, head to GOAL's Gift Guide.