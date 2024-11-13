Atalanta BC v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Scott Wilson

Ben White forced to undergo surgery in latest blow to Arsenal's title challenge as defender faces WEEKS on the sidelines

ArsenalB. WhitePremier League

Arsenal star Ben White faces an extended period on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to address a joint issue.

  • White could be out for eight weeks
  • Defender has been playing through pain
  • Arsenal struggling in Premier League
