Ben White STILL unavailable for England call-up despite Gareth Southgate & Steve Holland exits with Arsenal star set to continue self-imposed exile under Lee Carsley
Ben White is reportedly set to continue his self-imposed England exclusion as interim boss Lee Carsley prepares to name his first squad on Thursday.
- White falls out with Southgate's assistant Holland
- Defender rules himself out of England selection
- Three Lions exile expected to continue under Carsley