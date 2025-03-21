'It was pretty toxic' - Belgium star reveals he considered shock retirement after Euro 2024 loss to France as he bemoans atmosphere in squad
Romelu Lukaku has revealed he considered retiring from international football, in part due to the toxic dressing room atmosphere during Euro 2024.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Lukaku considered retiring from international football
- Felt quite disturbed after Belgium's early elimination at Euro 2024
- Pointed out 'toxic' atmosphere within the squad