Fresh twist in Beckham family feud! Brooklyn accused of BLOCKING parents David and Victoria on Instagram

Brooklyn was not present at a number of important occasions for his father David this year. He was absent as the ex-Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, Milan and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was formally knighted for his services to football and British society on 4 November.

After being knighted during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, Sir David said: "I couldn't be prouder. People know how patriotic I am - I love my country. I've always said how important the monarchy is to my family. I'm lucky enough to have travelled around the world and all people want to talk to me about is our monarchy. It makes me proud.

Accompanied by his parents, Sandra and David, as well as his wife, Victoria - who also designed his suit for the occasion - Sir David added: “[King Charles] was quite impressed with my suit. He's the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years and he definitely inspired this look. It was something that my wife made me.

“I looked at old pictures of him when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like 'OK, that's what I want to wear' - so I gave it to my wife and she did it.”

Sir David received 115 caps for England, captaining the Three Lions for six years between 2000 and 2006. He also represented Manchester United between 1992 and 2003, lifting 12 major trophies including winning the historic treble during the 1998-99 season.