Bayern Munich to battle Barcelona, Arsenal & Man City to Polish wonderkid tipped for record-breaking transfer
German giants join European rivals in the race
Bayern have set their sights on acquiring the services of Oskar Pietuszewski, the 17-year-old Jagiellonia Bialystok winger who has taken the Ekstraklasa by storm. Reports emerging from Germany and Poland confirm that the Bundesliga leaders have solidified their interest in the "Polish Jewel", dispatching senior scouts to monitor his development closely as they plot a move that could see them beat the Premier League’s elite to his signature.
The teenager has emerged as one of the most coveted prospects in Eastern Europe this season, with his performances for the Polish side drawing the attention of the continent's biggest sporting directors. While Bayern have a long and successful history of recruiting from the region - most notably with Robert Lewandowski - they are arriving at a crowded negotiating table. The sheer volume of interest from Champions League contenders suggests that Pietuszewski’s stay in Bialystok is drawing to a close, with a summer transfer now appearing possible.
Bayern scouts spotted in the stands
Bayern officials have been present at several of Jagiellonia’s recent fixtures to run the rule over Pietuszewski, Weszlo reports. The scouting reports have reportedly been glowing, highlighting the player’s potential. The Bavarian club view Pietuszewski not just as a prospect for the future, but as a talent capable of integrating into Vincent Kompany’s first-team setup relatively quickly. With the club looking to lower the average age of its squad and secure successors to established stars like Serge Gnabry, the Polish winger fits the profile of the dynamic, high-ceiling attacker that Max Eberl is keen to bring to the Allianz Arena.
However, Bayern are acutely aware that they are not alone in their admiration. The presence of scouts from across Europe’s top five leagues has accelerated Munich's timeline, forcing them to consider a formal approach sooner than initially planned to avoid losing out on a player widely tipped as the "next big thing" in Polish football.
A Premier League tug-of-war
While Bayern’s interest is concrete, the financial might of the Premier League looms large over the potential transfer. Manchester City and Arsenal have both been heavily linked with Pietuszewski, viewing him as an ideal candidate for their respective youth projects.
Pep Guardiola’s City have a well-established global scouting network that aggressively targets the best teenage talent on the planet, and Pietuszewski’s ability to operate in half-spaces and drive at defences appeals to the City profile. Similarly, Arsenal’s project under Mikel Arteta has been built on trusting young players, and the pathway from Hale End to the first team—or for recruited talents like Gabriel Martinelli—serves as a compelling sales pitch for the North London club.
Barcelona’s involvement adds another layer of prestige to the saga. The Catalan giants, despite their well-documented financial constraints, remain a massive draw for young players. The success of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí has reinforced the idea that if you are good enough, you are old enough at Camp Nou, a philosophy that could tempt Pietuszewski to choose La Liga over the Bundesliga or Premier League.
A record-breaking transfer?
Jagiellonia Bialystok are resigned to losing their academy graduate but are determined to ensure his departure leaves a lasting legacy. The club is reportedly holding out for a fee that would shatter the Ekstraklasa transfer record, with valuations circulating in the region of €15 million (£12.5m).
For a player who has only recently broken into the senior setup, such a fee represents a significant gamble, but one that Europe’s elite appear willing to take. Jagiellonia’s stance is strengthened by the player’s contract situation; with a deal running until 2027, they are under no immediate pressure to sell and can effectively auction their prized asset to the highest bidder.
In the current campaign, he has already racked up significant minutes in both the domestic league and Conference League, showcasing an ability to handle the physicality of senior football. His international form for Poland’s youth sides has been equally impressive, further cementing his status as a player destined for the very top. As the January transfer window approaches, the battle for Pietuszewski is set to become one of the most intriguing storylines in European football. Bayern Munich may have made their move, but with Barcelona, Arsenal and City circling, the race for the Polish record-breaker is only just beginning.
