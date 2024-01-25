Another defender! Bayern Munich pursuing deal to sign Sacha Boey amid Kieran Trippier talks

Aditya Gokhale
Sacha Boey Galatasaray 2023-24Getty
Sacha BoeyBayern MunichKieran TrippierGalatasarayBundesligaNewcastle UnitedTransfers

Bayern Munich's pursuit of a right back has landed them on Galatasaray's Sacha Boey and direct negotiations are underway.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bayern in negotiations with Boey
  • Impressed after Champions League Galatasaray clash
  • Drop interest in Trippier and Mukiele

Editors' Picks