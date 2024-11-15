Bayern Munich 2024Getty Images Sport
Mitchell Fretton

Bayern Munich fans' boycott a success as ticket prices cut in half for Champions League showdown against Shakhtar

Bayern MunichShakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern MunichShakhtar DonetskChampions League

Bayern Munich fans' efforts to reduce ticket prices for their Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk have been successful.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bayern set to face Ukrainian side in December
  • Fans appalled by high ticket prices set by home team
  • Boycott has resulted in massive cut
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱