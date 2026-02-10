Getty Images Sport
Bayern Munich 'convinced' Harry Kane will renew contract despite cryptic update from club chief amid Saudi & Premier League transfer links
Kane breaks trophy draught after Spurs exit
Kane has quickly emerged as one of Bayern's best modern strikers since joining from Tottenham a little under three years ago, impressing in a deadly attack that also features the likes of Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry. He didn't manage to break his trophy duck in his first season with the Bavarians but finally got off the mark when Bayern won back the Bundesliga title in 2024-25.
Bayern deliver worrying contract update
Bayern sporting director Max Eberl recently gave an update over the prospect of a new contract for Kane, saying: "I said we were in talks, but the negotiations have not started yet. We are in close contact with Harry, and further steps will follow."
Kane appears to be happy in Germany, but that hasn't stopped links with a move to the Saudi Pro League or a return to the Premier League from cropping up. A move to the Middle East appears unlikely anytime soon despite of the lucrative contracts on offer, with Kane keen to add to his trophy cabinet in Europe over the next few years, but a move back to England seems to be permanently on the cards, given he is the second-highest goal-scorer in Premier League history with 213 strikes.
Bayern remain 'convinced' Kane will renew deal
Sky Germany correspondent Kerry Hau has now delivered the latest on the situation, revealing: "The player always mentions how happy he is in Munich. He's very happy with his family in Munich and enjoys life here, so everyone is convinced at Bayern Munich that he will renew his contract.
"I don't expect a quick decision, I expect a decision within the next months, probably after the season, and Bayern Munich are calm because they know how important he is but at the same time how happy he is at Bayern Munich, and both sides appreciate each other."
An imminent exit from Bayern does seem particularly unlikely, given his only trophies so far are a Bundesliga title and the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, while a return to former club Tottenham is surely a non-starter given how poor the north London side have been domestically over the past few seasons.
Kane targeting Bundesliga and Champions League glory before World Cup
Bayern are well poised this season as they look to scoop more silverware with Kane leading the line. Vincent Kompany's side sit at the top of the Bundesliga table with 21 games played, leading nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund by six points. They also finished second in the league phase of the Champions League, with only Arsenal earning more than their 21 points across eight matches.
Once the domestic season is over, Kane will quickly turn his attention to a massive summer with England. Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions head into the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, but Kane and his squad have suffered damaging near misses in a pair of European Championship finals and were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup by France in the quarter-finals.
The 32-year-old will certainly be going into the summer tournament with a load of goals behind him, having already struck 41 times in 38 games in all competitions so far this season. He only needs three more goals to equal his current best in a season for Bayern, when he notched 44 efforts in 2023-24.
Kane and Bayern are next in action on Wednesday night when they take on RB Leipzig in the DFB Pokal.
