Don't join Bayern Munich! Bayer Leverkusen chief admits he told Jonathan Tah not to join Bundesliga rivals but admits Florian Wirtz could end up joining Harry Kane & Co F. Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich Bundesliga Transfers

Bayer Leverkusen's CEO has revealed he told Jonathan Tah not to join Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich, but admitted Florian Wirtz could head that way.