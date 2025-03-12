FC Barcelona v Stade Brestois 29 - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'Nobody deserves the Ballon d'Or more' - Barcelona star Gavi picks surprise team-mate as the best player in the world despite Lamine Yamal and Raphinha battling for the Golden Ball

GaviBarcelonaL. YamalRaphinhaPedriLaLiga

Pedri's stellar performances for Barcelona from midfield have prompted Gavi to snub Raphinha and Lamine Yamal for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Gavi backs Pedri to win the Ballon d'Or
  • Hailed his midfield partner for top displays
  • Yamal and Raphinha also in the running
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match