'Nobody deserves the Ballon d'Or more' - Barcelona star Gavi picks surprise team-mate as the best player in the world despite Lamine Yamal and Raphinha battling for the Golden Ball Gavi Barcelona L. Yamal Raphinha Pedri LaLiga

Pedri's stellar performances for Barcelona from midfield have prompted Gavi to snub Raphinha and Lamine Yamal for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.