Barcelona ready to bring in 'greatly exciting' signing as Joan Laporta dismisses La Liga president's warning ahead of Nico Williams arrival
Barcelona president Joan Laporta reassured the fans that the club are complying with La Liga's financial rules as they await Nico Williams' signing.
- Laporta spoke about the club's plans this summer
- Reassured fans about returning to the 1:1 rule
- Hinted at the signing of Nico Williams