Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta backs Lamine Yamal to become 'one of the greatest' & opens up on coaching ambitions

In the pantheon of Barcelona greats, few voices carry as much weight as Iniesta's. As the Catalan giants lead the charge for the Spanish league title, Yamal has firmly established himself as the face of the club's new era, shouldering a level of expectation that would crush most experienced professionals, let alone a teenager. The Masia graduate has become the team's creative hub, dazzling the Camp Nou faithful with a blend of audacity and technical precision that has drawn inevitable comparisons to the legends of the past.

While pundits and fans have been quick to crown him the next global superstar, validation from within the club's inner sanctum is often the most telling metric of a player's trajectory. Iniesta, who defined an era of dominance alongside Xavi and Lionel Messi, has been watching from afar as the 18-year-old continues to shatter records and defy logic. The World Cup winner believes that Yamal is not just a fleeting talent but a generational force who has the potential to etch his name alongside the very best to have ever played the game, provided he maintains his hunger and discipline.