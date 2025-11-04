Getty Images Sport
Barcelona grow optimistic of Raphinha return from injury after six-week absence
Raphinha nears return as Barceona grow optimistic
Barca are reportedly growing hopeful of welcoming Raphinha back into the fold after a six-week injury absence. The Brazilian winger, who last featured against Real Oviedo in September, sustained a hamstring injury that was initially expected to sideline him for three weeks. However, setbacks during his recovery prolonged his spell on the sidelines, sparking concern in Catalunya.
According to Sport, the 27-year-old is now entering the final stages of his rehabilitation and could rejoin full training in the coming days. Though he has not been included in the squad for the Champions League tie against Club Brugge, sources close to the Barcelona dressing room remain optimistic about his progress.
“He’s in the final stretch of recovery,” a club insider told the Spanish outlet. As per the report, he has shown positive signs, and he might travel to Virgo and whether Raphinha features against Celta Vigo, however, will depend on how he responds in the final training sessions this week.
- AFP
Hamstring injury setback prolongs recovery
Raphinha’s injury occurred during the 65th minute of the match against Real Oviedo, forcing him off in visible discomfort. Medical tests confirmed a muscle tear in his right thigh, ruling him out for several weeks. The Brazilian began his recovery at the club’s Ciutat Esportiva facility but suffered a minor relapse just before Clasico, which ruled him out of that key fixture.
During the week leading up to the match against Madrid, Raphinha participated in part of a group session on Wednesday but sat out training the following day. This prompted speculation of another setback, though the latest report quickly dismissed the rumours. “He simply wasn’t feeling ready to push himself,” the report clarified.
That caution has defined Barcelona’s approach since then, and both the medical staff and head coach Hansi Flick have resisted setting a definitive return date, focusing instead on ensuring the winger is fully fit before returning to action.
Ancelotti leaves Barca star out of Brazil squad
Another sign of Barcelona’s conservative approach to Raphinha’s recovery came when Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti decided against including him in the squad for the upcoming international fixtures. The Brazilian Football Federation’s official announcement confirmed that Raphinha would remain in Spain, allowing him to continue his rehabilitation without added pressure.
This decision is seen as a positive for both club and player, reducing the risk of a premature return. Even if he travels to Vigo, his involvement remains uncertain. Flick and his coaching staff do not want to rush the player back, particularly with crucial fixtures approaching after the international break.
The winger has been limited to just seven appearances this season, six in La Liga and one in the Champions League, contributing three goals and two assists. His absence has been felt on and off the pitch, with Flick reportedly missing his leadership presence in training.
- Getty Images Sport
Flick's balancing act as Champions League fixture looms
While Raphinha’s potential availability for the trip to Vigo offers a boost, Flick faces a delicate decision. The German coach has time and again emphasised the importance of not jeopardising long-term fitness for short-term gain. Even if cleared medically, Raphinha may only feature as a late substitute or remain on the bench as a precaution.
Flick’s cautious stance stems from the crucial run of fixtures awaiting Barca after the international break, including matches against Athletic Club in La Liga and Chelsea in the Champions League. With injuries to key players already disrupting the rhythm earlier in the season, Flick’s focus remains on squad stability.
Nevertheless, internally, the club is encouraged by Raphinha’s professionalism during recovery. While, the Barcelona will continue to monitor Raphinha’s condition closely in the days ahead. If all goes according to plan, the winger could make the traveling squad for the Celta Vigo clash, though his chances of playing remain slim. The focus will be on reintegrating him gradually, with a likely full return expected after the international break.
The Blaugrana currently sit second in La Liga, five points behind leaders Real Madrid, and remain well-positioned in the Champions League despite an early loss to PSG. Flick’s men will face a crucial stretch of fixtures that could define their season. A fully fit Raphinha, capable of adding width, creativity, and leadership, would be a timely boost.
For now, optimism has returned to Barca, both in terms of results and recovery. After a frustrating six-week layoff, Raphinha’s return could provide the spark the Catalans need heading into a decisive period.
Advertisement