Atlético Madrid land Mexico international Obed Vargas from Seattle Sounders in reported $3.5 million transfer, no loan planned

After receiving offers from Club América and several LaLiga sides, Obed Vargas ultimately chose Atlético Madrid for a reported $3.5 million move - according to TransferMarkt. Atleti are a club he has long supported, as he fulfills his dream of moving to European football at just 20 years old, only months before the start of the World Cup.Los Colchoneros have already made the signing of the Seattle Sounders midfielder official. The club also signed Ademola Lookman from Atalanta.