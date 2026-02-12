Getty Images Sport
Atletico chief sends out strong message to Barcelona amid Julian Alvarez transfer talk
Cerezo dismisses Barcelona transfer
Speculation has been mounting in recent weeks that Barcelona have identified Alvarez as their dream candidate to lead the line once Lewandowski departs. With the Polish veteran’s future uncertain beyond the current campaign and his 38th birthday approaching, reports in Catalonia suggested Barca were plotting a bold raid on their La Liga rivals. However, Atleti president Cerezo has moved quickly to quash such talk.
Speaking to the media at an event in Madrid, the Atletico chief was unequivocal when asked about the rumours linking his No.19 with a switch to Camp Nou. "Julian is a player under contract with Atletico Madrid and he is happy," he said to Egyptian broadcaster Win Win. "No one from Barca has officially contacted us about signing him, and that's all there is to it."
- AFP
While his future has been the subject of debate, Alvarez’s form on the pitch has also drawn scrutiny. The former Manchester City man has endured a difficult winter, failing to find the net in La Liga since November and currently on a 10-game goalless run in all competitions.
His struggles have resulted in criticism in the press, much to coach Simeone's frustrations. Asked if fans should still believe in the player's ability to lead the attack, Simeone fired back last month: "Seriously? Are you seriously asking me that? The truth is that Julian Alvarez speaks for himself, because of the name he has, the authority he carries, and the career he’s built, right?"
Simeone's admiration is clear, but so is that of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who publicly praised him this week, saying: "He's a great player; for me, he's one of the best strikers in the world. You can see the quality he has."
Barcelona's hunt for a new No.9
Barcelona’s interest in Alvarez is born out of necessity. With Lewandowski nearing the end of his illustrious tenure at the club, the Blaugrana are actively scouring the market for a world-class replacement who can lead the line for years to come. Alvarez, with his high-pressing style, technical ability, and proven pedigree at the highest level, is seen by sporting director Deco as the ideal profile for the Barca system.
However, the financial reality makes a deal near-impossible. Barcelona’s economic constraints remain a significant hurdle, and they would likely need to make substantial sales to fund a move for a player of Alvarez’s valuation.
- AFP
Contract situation creates ironclad barrier
Perhaps the biggest obstacle for any potential suitor is Alvarez’s contractual situation. The forward is tied to Los Colchoneros until June 2030, having signed a six-year deal upon his arrival. The agreement includes a release clause reported to be in the region of €500 million, effectively insulating Atletico from hostile bids.
Even if Atletico were willing to negotiate, which Cerezo indicates they are not, reports suggest they would demand a starting fee well in excess of €100m. For a Barcelona side still navigating strict La Liga salary cap regulations, such a fee is likely prohibitive. For now, Alvarez remains the face of Atletico’s future, and Cerezo is determined to keep it that way.
Advertisement