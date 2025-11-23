@Atlante
Atlante reportedly push for Liga MX return as they enter talks over Mazatlán FC’s First Division franchise
- @Atlante
On the radar
Atlante’s ambition to return to Liga MX is no longer just an idea - it’s an active project with concrete steps underway, including the potential acquisition of Mazatlán FC.
According to reporting from TUDN’s Javier Rojas, Atlante has not yet finalized the purchase of Mazatlán, though the franchise remains firmly on the club’s radar. For the azulgrana board, buying Mazatlán is considered a “Plan B,” as the club is still attempting to reach promotion through sporting merit first.
While Grupo Salinas initially explored selling Puebla before considering Mazatlán, negotiations stalled months ago. The sale remains possible, and Mazatlán is widely viewed as the most realistic path for Atlante to re-enter the top division. The talks have since resumed, and optimism has grown within the club that a deal can be struck.
- Getty Images Sport
Deal not official - but momentum is building
Recent reports suggested that Atlante’s return was already agreed upon, even circulating a purchase figure. However, Récord clarified that no official announcement is imminent; discussions are ongoing and will require more time before being finalized.
The same media outlet also revealed that Atlante’s leadership, led by Emilio Escalante, has spent more than a year exploring options with Grupo Salinas - including negotiations for Puebla or Mazatlán - though concerns during earlier talks prevented an agreement.
- Getty Images Sport
Why Atlante holds a unique advantage
A key factor favoring Atlante is its certification by the Mexican Football Federation, making it the only club in Liga de Expansión currently eligible for promotion. With no other certified team in the division, Atlante stands as the lone viable candidate to move up - strengthening their position in negotiations.
If the sale goes through, Mazatlán would not disappear. Instead, the Sinaloa club would shift into Atlante’s current place in Liga de Expansión, avoiding past scenarios like Jaguares or Lobos BUAP, whose franchises vanished after being sold.
Possible timeline for the announcement
TUDN indicates that the operation could be finalized shortly before the 2026 World Cup. The goal would be to present the agreement officially at the Liga MX assembly once the tournament ends.
Under this scenario, Atlante would return to Liga MX for the Apertura 2026 as the new holder of the Mazatlán franchise. With their potential comeback, the Potros de Hierro would once again play in the stadium that historically served as their home. Reports suggest Atlante would join América and Cruz Azul as tenants of Estadio Banorte (formerly Estadio Azteca), where they previously played in three different eras: 1966–1983, 1996–2000, and 2004–2007.
Advertisement