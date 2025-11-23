Atlante reportedly push for Liga MX return as they enter talks over Mazatlán FC’s First Division franchise

Atlante’s ambition to return to Liga MX is no longer just an idea - it’s an active project with concrete steps underway, including the potential acquisition of Mazatlán FC.

According to reporting from TUDN’s Javier Rojas, Atlante has not yet finalized the purchase of Mazatlán, though the franchise remains firmly on the club’s radar. For the azulgrana board, buying Mazatlán is considered a “Plan B,” as the club is still attempting to reach promotion through sporting merit first.

While Grupo Salinas initially explored selling Puebla before considering Mazatlán, negotiations stalled months ago. The sale remains possible, and Mazatlán is widely viewed as the most realistic path for Atlante to re-enter the top division. The talks have since resumed, and optimism has grown within the club that a deal can be struck.