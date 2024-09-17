Aston Villa player ratings vs Young Boys: Youri Tielemans and Jacob Ramsey ensure ideal return to the Champions League for Unai Emery's overachievers

The Villans announced themselves back at the top table of European football thanks to a superb display in Switzerland

Aston Villa had two goals ruled out for handball but Youri Tielemans, Jacob Ramsey, and Amadou Onana still earned Aston Villa a 3-0 win at Young Boys in their Champions League opener.

After initially looking ill-equipped to deal with the Swiss side's AstroTurf pitch, the visitors took the lead against the run of play through Tielemans' bouncing effort in the 27th minute. Young Boys seemed to lose all confidence with that goal and 11 minutes later it was 2-0 after Jacob Ramsey tucked home following a calamitous back pass from Mohamed Ali Camara. Ollie Watkins had a goal ruled out for a perceived handball just before the break as Emery's team threatened to run riot. Substitute Jhon Duran looked to have made it 3-0 in the 78th minute, only for the goal to be chalked off as Onana handled earlier on in the move. It mattered little though as the Belgian scored a stunning strike from 25 yards four minutes from time as the 1982 champions secured their first victory in the competition since 1983.

GOAL rates Aston Villa's players from Wankdorf Stadium...